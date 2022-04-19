Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 903.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

