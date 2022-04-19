Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 24,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 772.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 404,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 358,013 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 221,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,593. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

