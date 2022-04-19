Hamster Market Capitalization Hits $13.94 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $13.94 million and $241,761.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.74 or 0.07424058 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,903.21 or 0.99998037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00042016 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

