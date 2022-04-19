Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($33.77).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLMA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($38.77) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($41.89) to GBX 2,750 ($35.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of LON:HLMA traded down GBX 37.15 ($0.48) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,483.85 ($32.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,835. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,151 ($27.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,270 ($42.54). The company has a market cap of £9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,424.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,744.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other Halma news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($32.98), for a total transaction of £912.60 ($1,187.35).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

