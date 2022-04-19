Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,624,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 388,414 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up about 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.32% of Halliburton worth $883,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,988 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Halliburton by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 54,779 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Halliburton by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 523,603 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 76,648 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,769,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,573,593. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.