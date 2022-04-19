Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.57

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.57 and last traded at $92.72, with a volume of 231635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.10.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 5.51.
About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)
