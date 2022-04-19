Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

GNTY stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.51. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTY. Raymond James boosted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

