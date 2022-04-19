Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Up 8.1%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.92. 32,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,343,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRPN. Barclays cut their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $617.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, insider Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,859,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 568,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,056 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

