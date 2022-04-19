Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Gap Up to $18.37

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $18.85. Griffon shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 431 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Griffon during the third quarter valued at $444,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the third quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 33.0% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 81,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

