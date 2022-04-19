Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,170.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRGSF remained flat at $$11.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $12.55.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
