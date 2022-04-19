Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Greenlane alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $1,038,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 47.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greenlane by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.25. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.