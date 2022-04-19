Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Clarus Securities decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.32.

GBNH stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 189.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

