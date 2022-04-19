Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.99

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 3217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,942,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

