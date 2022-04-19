Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.67

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,430.00 target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

