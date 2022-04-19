GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE EAF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.78 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,556 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 674,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GrafTech International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after buying an additional 116,640 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrafTech International (EAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.