Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 425,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,689,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

GRAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

