Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Update

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,213. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $62.25 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.04.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

