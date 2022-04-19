Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.780-$-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

