Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.12

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.12 and last traded at $58.12, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60.
About Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
