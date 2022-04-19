Gladstone Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $545.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

