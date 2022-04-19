Gladstone Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.
Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $545.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
