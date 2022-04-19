Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 334,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 219,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$163.99 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 6.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Gensource Potash Company Profile (CVE:GSP)

Gensource Potash Corporation operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

