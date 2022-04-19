Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Update

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS GENN opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Genesis Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.
