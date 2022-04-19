General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 86,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of GD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.86. 1,017,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,492. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.