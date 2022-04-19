Geeq Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Geeq has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $5.91 million and $187,693.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00034043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00105009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,556 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.