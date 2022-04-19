GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut GAMCO Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE GBL opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.57. GAMCO Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 84.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

