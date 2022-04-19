Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,322,500 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 1,005,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.8 days.

OTCMKTS:GXYEF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

