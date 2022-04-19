Francis J.C. Newbould Sells 5,518 Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.77, for a total value of C$75,955.27.

FC opened at C$13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.18 million and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.39. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of C$13.58 and a 12-month high of C$15.84.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.36%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.