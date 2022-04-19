FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. FOX has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,477,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,113,000 after acquiring an additional 473,531 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,216 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,691,000 after acquiring an additional 471,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,686,000 after acquiring an additional 130,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,025,000 after acquiring an additional 567,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.