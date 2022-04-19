Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 958,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after buying an additional 322,771 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,934 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 35,141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,732 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $562.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

