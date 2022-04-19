Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

