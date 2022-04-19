Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,794,000 after purchasing an additional 344,464 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,412. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

