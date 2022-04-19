FLO Price Tops $0.0418 (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.