Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,231,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,087 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $150,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,709,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,753 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Flex by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Flex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Flex by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 3,327,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

