First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 1.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 59,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,816. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $38.69.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.