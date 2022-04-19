First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.43 and last traded at $96.85. Approximately 22,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 41,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
