First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.43 and last traded at $96.85. Approximately 22,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 41,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.79.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $1,188,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 46.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.