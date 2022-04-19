First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 542,593 shares.The stock last traded at $178.38 and had previously closed at $174.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 685.1% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

