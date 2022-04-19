Financial Comparison: Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) versus Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Via Renewables and Unitil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.71 $5.20 million ($0.22) -35.41 Unitil $473.30 million 1.73 $36.10 million $2.37 21.51

Unitil has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Via Renewables and Unitil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 1.32% 7.95% 1.40% Unitil 7.63% 8.54% 2.41%

Volatility and Risk

Via Renewables has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Unitil has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Unitil pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Via Renewables pays out -331.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unitil pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unitil has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Via Renewables is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Via Renewables and Unitil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A Unitil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Unitil has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.94%. Given Unitil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unitil is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Via Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Unitil shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.4% of Via Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Unitil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unitil beats Via Renewables on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Via Renewables (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Unitil (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 107,700 electric customers and 86,600 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

