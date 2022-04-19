Financial Comparison: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) versus Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enovix and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -97.64% -47.41% Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86

Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.82%. Stem has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.79%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Stem.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovix and Stem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million N/A N/A Stem $127.37 million 11.43 -$101.21 million ($8.11) -1.17

Stem has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stem beats Enovix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.