Financial Comparison: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) versus Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga and E2open Parent are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zynga and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $2.80 billion 3.59 -$104.20 million ($0.10) -88.90 E2open Parent $330.01 million 7.24 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

E2open Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga.

Volatility & Risk

Zynga has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -3.72% 2.74% 1.35% E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zynga and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 11 7 0 2.39 E2open Parent 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynga presently has a consensus target price of $10.56, suggesting a potential upside of 18.79%. E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.24%. Given E2open Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Zynga.

Summary

Zynga beats E2open Parent on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynga (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships for marketers and advertisers; and licenses its own brands. In addition, the company operates mobile programmatic advertising and monetization platform. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

