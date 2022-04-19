Financial Analysis: Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) versus Its Rivals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) is one of 254 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Recursion Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,832.18% -48.07% -33.31% Recursion Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,250.09% -63.90% -29.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $10.18 million -$186.48 million -2.84 Recursion Pharmaceuticals Competitors $776.76 million $147.89 million -1.04

Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33 Recursion Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1566 5566 11273 206 2.54

Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 244.56%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 101.83%. Given Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Recursion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Recursion Pharmaceuticals peers beat Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

