Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,259,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 869,808 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

