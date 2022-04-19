Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

FSS stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after purchasing an additional 405,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,691 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

