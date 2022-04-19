Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,494,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,956,000 after buying an additional 2,912,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after buying an additional 1,204,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $9,187,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after buying an additional 563,750 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 114.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 413,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

