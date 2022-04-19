Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $13.70

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $13.28. Exscientia shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 367 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $112,273,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $42,131,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,400,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

