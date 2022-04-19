Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.39

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 150187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Experian alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.