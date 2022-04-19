Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $55.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.44.

A number of research firms have commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 131,365 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,541. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

