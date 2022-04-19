Enzyme Hits Market Cap of $117.34 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Enzyme has a market cap of $117.34 million and $5.36 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $56.05 or 0.00135709 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00104996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,292 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.