Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $85.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enviva by 88.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Enviva during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Enviva by 14.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVA stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $89.64. 496,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 1.07. Enviva has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -471.23%.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

