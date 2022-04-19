Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

ENLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.68) to €7.20 ($7.74) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €8.30 ($8.92) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Enel stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

