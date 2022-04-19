Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 36.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 36.23.

Several analysts recently commented on EDR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR stock traded up 0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,238. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of 29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.